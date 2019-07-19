Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin? Everything you need to know about the TV producer The couple married in 2007

Holly Willoughby is one of TV's best-loved personalities and has even made a name for herself as a fashion icon. But when she's not appearing weekdays on This Morning or giving us all clothes envy with her sell-out ranges for Marks and Spencer, Holly is spending time with her beloved husband Dan Baldwin and their children. The couple are fiercely private about their blissful home life, so we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about how they met, their wedding and more…

Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin and how did they meet?

It should come as no surprise that Holly's husband Dan, 44, also works in the TV industry and is a very successful TV producer. He has worked on shows including Ministry of Mayhem, Through the Keyhole, Virtually Famous and Celebrity Juice. He is also the managing director of Hungry Bear Media. Holly is very proud of her husband and told Fabulous magazine after their 10 year anniversary in 2017: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure."

Holly and Dan met in 2004

The couple actually met on the set of children's TV show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004. Holly, 38, was a presenter alongside Stephen Mulhern, while Dan was one of the producers on the series. Holly and Dan were friends for six months before they started dating, and managed to keep their relationship secret for an incredible eight months before revealing that they were a couple.

How did Dan Baldwin propose to Holly Willoughby?

Dan proposed to Holly in 2006, on the day they moved into their first London home together. Holly admitted the proposal came as a complete surprise and happened when she was taking a bath. Speaking of their engagement, Holly previously said: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock. I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you. I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly."

Dan and Holly first met on Ministry of Mayhem

When and where did Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin marry?

Holly and Dan married on 4 August 2007, when Holly was just 26 years old. The couple tied the knot at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. It was a place that held special meaning to the couple, after going there to celebrate every time there was a special occasion. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture to create a unique setting for your big day, with exclusive packages available from £15,000, rising to £28,000 for a Saturday between April - September.

The look of love

There were a number of famous faces not only on the couple's guest list, but also in their bridal party. Holly's best friend and former Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid, along with MTV presenter Sarah Cawood and Holly's sister Kelly. Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary acted as one of Dan's ushers.

Holly later admitted there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

The couple still 'fancy the pants off each other'

What has Holly Willoughby said about her marriage and husband Dan Baldwin?

Holly and Dan have been married for 12 years now and have learnt plenty about themselves and each other along the way. While they are madly in love, Holly previously revealed that they work hard to make sure their marriage is the best it can be. She said in the past: "Marriage is something we have to work at. You're an idiot if you think you just get married and then you tick along happily ever after for the rest of your life. At the same time it shouldn't be too difficult, but I do believe tiredness has a lot to answer for."

And speaking of her husband Dan, Holly has admitted that even after over a decade together, they "still fancy the pants off each other". She added: "I mean obviously I really love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well... I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair."

Holly and Dan have three children

How many children do Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have?

Holly and Dan now have three children together: Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, four. Speaking about parenting, she previously told Newsletter: "I think the biggest thing I’ve learnt along the way is just to give yourself a break. We’re all so worried about doing everything so perfectly, and actually, all they need is your time and your love. I know that sounds ridiculous, but it’s true."

