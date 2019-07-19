Queen Letizia wows in optical illusion dress, Damian Hurley's modelling debut - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Madrid where Queen Letizia is wowing us with her wardrobe yet again! We get a glimpse at Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian as he makes his moves into the modelling world... Plus we find out why Ant McPartlin's driving ban has been reduced... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW