Strictly's Shirley Ballas hints at marriage number three with boyfriend Daniel Taylor

She made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Daniel Taylor just this month – but it seems Shirley Ballas has high hopes for her relationship after she dropped a huge hint that wedding number three could be in her future. The Strictly Come Dancing judge – who has been married twice before – attended the wedding of two of her close friends in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, where it appears she caught the bride's bouquet!

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Shirley – who looked beautiful in a full-length, blue, bardot Amanda Wakeley dress – looked delighted to be holding the stunning bouquet of flowers. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Am I next lol" and could be heard in the video saying: "Could I be next? Watch this space. Am I getting married? Is it me?"

Is marriage in Shirley's future?

Shirley, 58, has been dating actor Daniel since the end of last year after meeting on the set of their panto, Jack and the Beanstalk. She recently admitted she is the happiest she's ever been. "It's hard to find somebody who's compatible with you," she told the Mirror in May. "I feel like I've come full circle and I've found somebody. It's great to have found him after being single for so long."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing reveal a huge change is coming for the 2019 series

Shirley has been married twice

The couple bonded over the Christmas period after starring in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire. "When we did our first job together he was like 'Shirley who?' He'd never watched Strictly, knew nothing about me. It's been a warm experience," said the TV judge, revealing that her family approve of him.

MORE: Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares first loved-up photo with new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen – see it here

Shirley and Daniel have been dating since December

"The whole family and my friends love him," she continued. "He has the same profession as my son, Mark. They're both actors. All I can say now is if this is what happiness is I've never experienced it." Shirley shares her 33-year-old son Mark, a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, with her ex-husband Corky Ballas. The pair were married for over 20 years. Before then, Shirley was married to her dance partner Sammy Stopford.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.