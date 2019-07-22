Celebrity daily edit: Dutch royals holiday photo shoot, Gemma Atkinson's praise for the NHS - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see the annual holiday photos the Dutch royals have released - the young princesses are growing up so fast! We wish Prince George a very happy 6th birthday and see the special photos his mum has taken of him. Plus we hear details about Gemma Atkinson's traumatic birth story and are relieved that she and Mia are ok... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

