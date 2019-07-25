Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry shows off his fatherly touch in Sheffield, Jenson Button's first child born - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Harry at Sheffield Children's Hospital where he had some adorable interactions with the young patients there and was reminded of his own mum's visit to the hospital in 1989. And we see where Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall had their last joint engagement before heading off on their summer holidays. Plus we send our congratulations to Jenson Button and Brittny Ward on the birth of their first child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW