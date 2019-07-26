Celebrity daily edit: Marius Borg Hoiby joins family on Norwegian holiday, Rod Stewart sailing around France - video
In today's Daily Edit we see which special guest Marius Borg Hoiby took with him on holiday in Norway - much to his mother Princess Mette-Marit's delight. And we see where Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be heading in November. Plus we get a glimpse into Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's fun-filled holiday in France... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
