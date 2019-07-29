Celebrity daily edit: Kitty Spencer holidays with mum, Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's engagement party - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Saint-Tropez where Lady Kitty Spencer is enjoying a relaxing break with her mum. And we find out all about the Vogue September issue that the Duchess of Sussex has guest edited. Plus we see how Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrated their engagement... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
