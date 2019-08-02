Celebrity daily edit: Queen Letizia and family in Majorca, Jada Pinkett Smith's parenting problem - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Majorca where King Felipe is taking part in a sailing competition and his wife Queen Letizia and daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia are there to cheer him on. And we find out why Jada Pinkett Smith struggles to relate to her children's problems. Plus we find out who the latest 2019 Strictly contestants to be announced are... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW