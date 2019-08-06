Watch video: The inspirational Loose Women and their style secrets Our favourite ladies!

Loose Women first hit our screens in 1999 and since then the rotating panellists have become like friends to the many people who tune in on a daily basis. The current show features regulars such as Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha, Gloria Hunniford and Coleen Nolan - with past presenters including Judy Finnigan. The panellists never shy away from dealing with tough topics and have been praised for bringing body confidence and mental health issues into mainstream discussion.

Another reason for their popularity is their constantly-changing style. With their varied age range and body types, it's reassuring for the average TV viewer to see themselves - or someone similar - reflected back at them in flattering outfits. Many a dress or skirt has gone on to be a top seller after Christine Lampard or Ruth Langsford have worn it.

Loading the player...

Click on the video above to get style inspo from your favourite 'Loosies' - from award show high glamour to more casual day looks.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.