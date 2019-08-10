Strictly's Amy Dowden shares rare photo of twin sister The twins are celebrating their birthday

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared a rare photo of her twin sister Becky in celebration of their 28th birthday on Saturday. The dancer reposted a sweet birthday tribute from Becky on her own Instagram page, in which she shared a montage of images of the siblings together throughout the years. Captioning the photo in response to Becky's post, Amy said: "This is beautiful @becky_dowden, happy birthday!!!! Lots and lots of love."

Becky shared her own heartfelt message alongside the images, writing: "When @gillian.dowden found out she was having twins gramps said he couldn't think of anything nicer than two little girls growing up side by side. He always was right, happy birthday @amy_dowden love you more than you will ever know." Amy's fans were quick to send birthday wishes to the pair, with many shocked to discover that the Strictly dancer is a twin. One commented: "Happy birthday to you both! Never knew you had a twin till now! You’re both so beautiful, hope you both have the best day!" While another said: "Happy birthday to both of you! I had no idea you had a twin!"

Happy birthday Amy and Becky

While Amy is busy preparing for the new series of Strictly, which starts next month, she's also counting down to her wedding day. Last month she revealed it's only one year to her big day with fiancé Ben Jones. "A year until we say 'I do'. #excitingtimes #cantwait #somuchtodo #haventevensentsavethedates," she said on Instagram, alongside a snap of the couple. "The official countdown to the big day has begun! One year today," she later told her followers on her Instagram Stories.

Amy and Ben will wed in 2020

Revealing that there is still so much planning to do, Amy added: "We still have a lot to do but loving all the organising. We've still got to do all the flowers, the photography and of course, the save the dates. I haven't even done that yet but I am going to get on it. Anyway, we're off to sunny Bournemouth - it's going to be a very exciting day and year ahead."

