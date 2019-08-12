Celebrity daily edit: Princess Estelle has fun in the Swedish sun - video
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Sweden where little Prince Oscar and his sister Princess Estelle are having an idyllic summer holiday. We also find out what important project their grandmother Queen Silvia has been involved with. And we see how the Duchess of Cornwall has also made a difference to people's lives. Plus we get to see little baby Mia receive Spanish tuition from dad Gorka Marquez... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
