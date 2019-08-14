Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mette-Marit holidays with sister-in-law - video
In today's Daily Edit we are inspired by Princess Mette-Marit's active holiday around Norway with her sister-in-law. Plus we find out with whom another of her sisters-in-law - Martha-Louise - has been partying with. And we discover that Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes have broken off their engagement. Plus we get a glimpse into the holidays of Louise Redknapp and her ex-husband Jamie as they both share photos with their sons within a week of each other... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
