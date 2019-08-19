Celebrity Daily Edit: Swedish royal family enjoy action-packed day out - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit, we have all the adorable pictures of the Swedish royals enjoying a family day out over the weekend. Princess Sofia - looking sporty and cool in a casual ensemble and baseball cap - cheered from the sidelines of the Porsche Carrera Cup in Sweden, where husband Prince Carl Philip was competing. The couple's two young boys, Princes Alexander and Gabriel, were also in attendance. And love is in the air for two celebrity couples too; Prince Harry's former flame, Cressida Bonas, has announced her engagement, whilst TV personality Ant McPartlin prepares for a big step forward with new girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett. Scroll down for video.

