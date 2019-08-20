Celebrity daily edit: Danish royal family welcome new addition, Robbie and Ayda's daughter celebrates first birthday - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit, we meet the newest addition to the Danish royal family - a gorgeous white puppy named Cerise! Princess Marie took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting several adorable pictures of the family's new pooch.

It's sad news for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who have called an end to their six-year romance, but a happy day over in the Williams' household, as Robbie and Ayda celebrate the first birthday of their youngest child, Coco.

All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW