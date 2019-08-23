HELLO!

Celebrity daily edit: Princess Ingrid Alexandra's confirmation, Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's sweet new picture - video

In today's Celebrity Daily Edit, the Danish palace confirms that Crown Princess Mary will attend the confirmation service for her goddaughter Princess Ingrid-Alexandra of Norway. Strictly Come Dancing champs Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have taken their romantic relationship to the next level, and TV personality Stacey Solomon shares a heartfelt social post defending her blended family.

Scroll down for the video.

Watch video below.