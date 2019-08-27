Celebrity daily edit: King Felipe of Spain's family visit him in hospital - video Watch the video below

In today's Celebrity Daily Edit, it's good news for former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, who is reported to be 'in good spirits' following a heart operation in Madrid; change has come for The Royal Foundation, previously shared by 'The Fab Four' as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concentrate on their own charitable ventures; and Strictly star Ashely Roberts is officially smitten with her famous friend Stacey Solomon's gorgeous new baby. Scroll down for video.

