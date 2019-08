Celebrity daily edit: Boris Johnson requests the Queen to suspend parliament Watch the video below

In today's Celebrity Daily Edit, Boris Johnson has requested for the Queen to suspend parliament just days after MPs return to work in September. The PM said on Wednesday that a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his "very exciting agenda". Also, Ed Sheeran has revealed he is going on a musical hiatus! Scroll down for video.

Watch video below