Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard squash breakup rumours in the best way possible Couple goals!

It's not long now until the seventeenth series of Strictly hits our screens on Saturday 7 September, and on Friday contestants were filmed finding out who their partners were for the new series' first episode. But perhaps the most exciting part? Maura Higgins and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard were in the audience! Maura and Curtis have been plagued by split rumours recently, but it seems there's not an ounce of truth to all the hearsay!

Maura shared a glamourous snap of her and Curtis on the sparkly Strictly set to her Instagram on Saturday morning, and the two look absolutely fabulous. Curtis looked suave in a pristine suit while Maura opted for something a little more decadent, pairing gorgeous, dangling diamante earrings with a sequinned mini dress. The Love Island star's fans couldn't believe just how beautiful she looked, and many of them flocked to the comment section to tell Maura: "Oh my god, you look stunning," and "Superstar stuff Maura!"

Maura and Curtis on the set of Strictly

It's shaping up to be an excellent week for Maura, who has just landed a six-figure deal with lingerie chain Ann Summers. The exciting news comes just days after the feisty Irish beauty was hailed as a sex-positive icon after talking openly about sex. Speaking to Grazia earlier in August about her carefree attitude, Maura said: "I think a lot of women are afraid to talk about sex, but it’s a natural thing. Why not talk about it? I grew up always being able to talk to my mammy and daddy. I don’t feel ashamed." Good on you, Maura!

It seems those breakup rumours are far from true!

It's also been announced that the 28-year-old model will be joining Tommy Fury on Supermarket Sweep, alongside the likes of Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Towie's Pete Wicks and Georgia Toffolo.

