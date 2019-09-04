Celebrity daily edit: Princess Sofia of Sweden's stylish Zara dress - video
In today's Daily Edit we love Princess Sofia of Sweden's back-to-work style - and the fact that it's from Zara too! And we see who attended the GQ Awards - and what Harper Beckham had to say about her dad's style. Plus we see the first glimpse of Natalia Imbruglia's baby bump... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
