Jennifer Aniston reveals the incredible anti-ageing secret she's sworn by since she was 15

In a recent interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she's been using the same moisturiser since she was 15 – Aveeno. She also swears by a simple beauty process and credits it as being down to her flawless complexion. The Friends star said that she inherited her skincare obsession from her mother, and has stuck with it since. The 50-year-old star explained: "I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager." Needless to say, we'll be nipping down to Boots imminently to stock up on Aveeno's daily moisturising cream.

The award-winning actress also opened up about turning 50 in February. She told InStyle: "I don't feel any different. Things aren't shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

Jennifer is known for having a flawless complexion

But let's not get ahead of ourselves, Jennifer did add that one thing she's not keen on having any time soon are grey hairs. She added: "I'm not gonna lie – I don't want grey hair." We hear you loud and clear, Jen.

Jennifer and Reese are set to star together in The Morning Show

Jennifer also added that she's a huge fan of a Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Face bar, saying that: "It just feels so damn good to put oil on your face and roll." The beauty tool is made of 24K gold and even vibrates as you roll it across your face – it's like a very expensive mini massage!

It's shaping up to be a busy September for Jennifer, who is doing the press rounds promoting her latest venture, The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, which airs on Apple TV in November.

