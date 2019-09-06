Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary marks Veteran's Flag Day - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Denmark where Princess Mary and Prince Frederik took part in events to mark Veteran's Flag Day. And we are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of country singer Kylie Rae Harris. Plus we learn why Jamie Laing has had to drop out of Strictly this year... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

