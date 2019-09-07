Strictly's Katya Jones takes to Instagram to prove there are no hard feelings between her and estranged husband Neil Breakup goals!

Katya Jones has shared an Instagram post of the Strictly cast ahead of tonight's episode, and in it, she hilariously pokes fun at her estranged husband Neil's flamboyant ways. In the post, all of the dancers can be seen striking a pose on the Strictly stage, but Neil took it upon himself to lie down in front of everyone and steal the show! Katya added: "Typical!"

This isn't the first time that Katya and Neil have proven they're still close friends despite their breakup. In August, Katya posted a video of her and Neil sharing a car on the way to Strictly filming. The pair announced their separation that same month with a heartfelt Instagram post that said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made a mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Katya poked fun at Neil on Instagram

It continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." Many of Neil and Katya's Strictly co-stars were quick to show their support for them, with Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu and Joanne Clifton all simply responding to the post with a love heart emoji. Fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "This is a very sad time, but we will send love and support both of you whatever you do," while another added: "Very sorry to hear but lots of love and best wishes to you both."

The pair are still very close

The following week, Neil made it very clear that he was remaining upbeat despite the end of their 11-year relationship. As the star prepared for a full-on week of Strictly rehearsals the 37-year-old told his followers: "Love a Monday and I'm just chilling with my elephant looking cool before rehearsals. What are your goals for this week?"

Positive vibes always!

