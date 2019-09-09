Celebrity daily edit: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attend picnic in Monaco - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join Monaco twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at the annual end-of-summer picnic. And we head over to New York where the Duchess of Sussex took in some tennis action over the weekend. Plus we find out who will be replacing Jamie Laing on Strictly after he had to drop out... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW