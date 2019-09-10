Celebrity daily edit: Queen Rania of Jordan goes back to school - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Jordan where Queen Rania inaugurates the new academic year by visiting a local school and hearing about their healthy eating programme. And we are delighted to hear that Downton Abbey's Allen Leech and his wife are expecting a baby. Plus we find out why Mrs Hinch is so grateful to Stacey Solomon... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

