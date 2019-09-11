Celebrity daily edit: Princess Leonor and Sofia's personalised backpacks - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we pop to Madrid where Princesses Leonor and Sofia are heading back to school - complete with personalised backpacks! And we see which little friends the Duchess of Cambridge made at the RHS Garden. Plus we have a hard time spotting Rachel Riley as she camouflages herself against the Countdown set... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

