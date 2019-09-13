Celebrity daily edit: Bat girl! Princess Ingrid checks on her furry friends - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Norway's Princess Ingrid as she participates in an inspection of local species of bats. And we hear the inspiring words that the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection. Plus we congratulate Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks on their marriage... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW