What is Stacey Dooley's net worth? Take a look at the Strictly star's fortune

Stacey Dooley has had a seriously busy time of thing since winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2018! The presenter's new show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, started this month and she previously hosted BBC's Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star. Stacey is also known for presenting Stacey Dooley Investigates a series of documentaries that have covered women's issues and issues focused on younger people, and recently made headlines for her fashion industry documentary. But how much do you know about Stacey Dooley? Find out everything you need to know about Stacey, the Stacey Dooley documentaries, her net worth, her big break into TV and her MBE accolade.

What is Stacey Dooley's net worth?

According to website Articlebio, Stacey's net worth is more than $1million (£760,150). This is believed to be down to her work on her BBC documentaries plus her book deal, On The Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back. Stacey first appeared on our TV screens in 2008 when she travelled to India for the BBC Three documentary Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She lived and worked alongside people in the Indian fashion industry making clothes for the UK high street. A few years later, she fronted her own documentary series Stacey Dooley Investigates for BBC Three, covering hard-hitting topics affecting young people around the world including sex trafficking, child labour and the darker side of tourism. Her latest documentary, Fashion's Dirty Secrets, aired to rave reviews on BBC One.

Stacey's awards

Earlier this year, Stacey was appointed an MBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. She was set to receive her MBE from the Queen in October, but had to reschedule due to prior arrangements. She is currently touring the country in between her Strictly schedule to promote her book.

Stacey's early life

Stacey, 31, grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, and left school at 16. She worked as a shop assistant at Luton Airport before being chosen to take part in her first BBC documentary aged 21.

Stacey's personal life

Stacey is currently in a relationship with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner and fellow champion Kevin Clifton. Stacey and Kevin confirmed their relationship in April of this year after weeks of rumours, and the two have been inseperable since. Before Kevin, Stacey was in a relationship with personal trainer and fitness pro, Sam Tucknott. The two started dating in 2014 but broke up in March 2019.

Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey signed up to Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and was partnered with Kevin Clifton and the two went on to lift the iconic glitterball trophy. Speaking about being on the show, she said: "I'm taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going explode. 2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I've done some amazing things and I'm excited to add 'becoming a dancing GENIUS' to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hardcore so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

