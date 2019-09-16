Celebrity daily edit: Baby Lena cheers on mum Zara Tindall - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Zara Tindall as she participates in the Gatcombe International Horse Trials, where she was cheered on by her young family. And we find out which royals celebrated their birthdays at the weekend. Plus we hear about Sir Rod Stewart's cancer battle... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

