Simon Cowell told off for parenting error with son Eric The X Factor star shares Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverton

Simon Cowell is a doting dad to his four-year-old son Eric, but he got into trouble by TV host Ellen DeGeneres in an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show set to air on Tuesday after photos of the star cycling without a helmet were unleashed. The music mogul had been talking about his family life when Ellen showed him a photo of himself and Lauren on their bikes without any head protection. And while Simon argued that Eric was wearing a helmet, Ellen wasn't convinced. She told him: "Eric has a helmet but what is going to do when you both fall off unconscious? Wonder around with a helmet on?" The X Factor judge then agreed, telling Ellen: "I will do it," from now on.

Simon Cowell got told off by Ellen Degeneres for cycling without a helmet while out with Eric

During the rare interview, Simon also joked that he had already taught Eric the secrets to an easy life. He told Ellen that the pair didn't like having so many photos taken, and that Lauren is known for getting the camera out whenever they go out. He revealed that he told Eric: "I have a good solution, just stick your tongue out every time we have a picture then we don't have to have as many photographs."

The X Factor judge has taught Eric to pull faces in photos

There is no doubt that Simon is a doting dad and Eric was the main reason behind his impressive weight loss. Talking of his new diet plan – which has cut out sugar, gluten, red meat and dairy – he said: "It was easier than I thought and part of the reason I did it as Eric is five this year, and I thought if I didn't sort myself out physically, I wouldn't be able to catch up with him."

The star also admitted that another trigger for his weight loss happened after he was told by a producer at America's Got Talent that he needed to sort himself out. The 59-year-old said: "I have a producer who works on AGT, and he has a way of saying to me I look terrible without saying you look terrible. So when he says things like get your hair cut shorter he's saying you look terrible so sort yourself out." When Simon did go and get the help he needed at the doctors, he was given another wake-up call. He said: "So I went to a doctor in London and he did some tests and he said that I had the worst diet from any patient he had ever met. So I went: 'Okay, so out of the smoking, the drinking, the diet, what do I have to drop?' And he said: 'The diet!' So I was in."

