Phillip Schofield lost a friend after texting them message meant for wife Steph The This Morning presenter has been married since 1993

Phillip Schofield has shocked This Morning viewers after he revealed that he lost a friend over an accidental text message. During the phone-in segment on Tuesday's show, the presenter told co-host Holly Willoughby and Vanessa Feltz: "I lost a friend because of it." The admission comes as the trio talked about text blunders as the topic of their discussion. Explaining how the message was supposed to be for his wife Stephanie Lowe, he said: "I mean I still don't regret that I did it. I was just being honest. But what I sent to Steph, went to the wrong person."

Both Phillip and Steph have been married since 1993. They have since welcomed two children together, their eldest daughter, Molly is 26, and their youngest, Ruby is 23. Although the TV star's family stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, Phillip filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together.

MORE: Holly Willoughby celebrates 10th anniversary with TV husband Phillip Schofield

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant, while Phillip was fronting children's television. Last year, Phillip and Steph celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. At the time, the Dancing On Ice presenter shared a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, and wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That's a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S."

READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals close bond with Joe Sugg's sister Zoella

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.