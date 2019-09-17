Rod Stewart has an exciting announcement following secret cancer battle The singer recently revealed he had fought a three-year battle with prostate cancer

Superstar singer Sir Rod Stewart opened up about his cancer battle on Saturday, and now the Maggie May singer has announced that he'll be making a very special announcement to his fans on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a behind the scenes snap of himself sitting under studio lights. Not much is given away, but it does look like Rod is participating in an interview. He added the caption: "Something special to share with you tomorrow [winking emoji]."

Needless to say, the announcement sent fans into meltdown. One replied: "Ah! Cannot wait to hear about it!" And another asked: "Will it be a Faces tour?"

Rod made the announcement on Instagram

Others praised Rod for his bravery and thanked him for speaking out about his cancer and highlighting the importance of having regular check-ups. One Instagrammer exclaimed: "Thank you for telling everyone about your health issues and encouraging men to get checked. I can’t wait to hear what the news is going to be tomorrow!"

Rod sent his fans into meltdown

On Tuesday the 74-year-old singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 during a routine check-up, and that this marked the start of his three year battle with the disease. Rod also revealed that he was lucky that his cancer was caught early, and if it hadn't been he may not be here today. Because of that, he urged men to get their prostates checked regularly.

Speaking at a fundraising event for Prostate Project in Surrey alongside his former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood, Rod told the audience: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

The father of eight has been in remission since July, and claims that the key to his progress was positivity. He told The Mirror: "If you're positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face. I've worked for two years and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."

