Celebrity daily edit: Princess Ingrid's sculpture park inauguration - video
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Norway where Princess Ingrid officially opened her eponymously-named sculpture park, along with her grandmother Queen Sonja. And it reminds us of Prince William and Kate's visit there in 2018. Meanwhile we find out what Princess Beatrice has been up to recently - as some anxiously wait an announcement about her.... Plus we see how Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field's daughter Teddy celebrated her seventh birthday... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
