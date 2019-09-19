Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary and Prince Frederik host Swedish royals - video
In today's Daily Edit we head to Denmark where Prince Frederik and Princess Mary are hosting the Swedish royals during a packed few days. Meanwhile we find out how Prince Charles helped a punk designer brand with their ecological clothes' line... Plus we see how Ruth Langsford and her mum spent the day yesterday... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
