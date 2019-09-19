Kourtney Kardashian makes exciting announcement that her fans will love Life is good for Kris Jenner's oldest daughter!

Kourtney Kardashian has had an incredible year, and has had a lot of success thanks to her lifestyle brand Poosh. And now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been invited to give a talk about her new-found career, something she can't wait to do. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous photo of herself dressed in a red suit to accompany her announcement, and wrote: "I’m honored to be the keynote speaker at Create & Cultivate San Francisco this Saturday, September 21 at 7:30PM on the main stage for a conversation about my journey building @poosh, being a modern woman and a working mommy. See you there!" Knowing just how hard Kourtney has worked on her new endevour, many of her fans were quick to congratulate her. One wrote: "So proud of you, Poosh is amazing," while another added: "Yess Queen!" A third commented: "Poosh Queen. Poosh literally changed the world. My favourite thing so far is 'clean shampoos and conditioners.'"

Kourtney Kardashian is set to give a talk about her successful lifestyle brand Poosh

Poosh was named after Kourtney's only daughter, Penelope, seven. The venture has been going from strength to strength with new beauty collaborations, millions of social media followers and popular video content. Kourtney has also been able to balance working with looking after her daughter and two sons, Mason, nine and Reign, four.

Poosh is named after Kourtney's daughter Penelope

Over the summer, the doting mum took her kids travelling around Europe and used the opportunity to upload new travel content on Poosh's website. After she was criticised for her choice of down-time by a social media follower in August after sharing holiday photos, Kourtney had the best response. The follower had written: "Kourtney this is why people say you don't work girl," she replied: "We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest… travel diary coming soon on @poosh."

Kourtney hopes her children don't take part in a reality show when they are older

Now that Kourtney has founded Poosh, she has even more to juggle. The TV star recently appeared on The Real Daytime, and was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than follow in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

