What is Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker's net worth?

Saffron Barker is one of the most successful female influencers in the UK, so it comes as no surprise that her fortune is worth a huge amount. The Brighton-born beauty has teamed up with Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard in this year's series of the hit BBC show – but how much is the YouTube star really worth?

What is her fortune?

Saffron has over four million subscribers on social media with over one million on Instagram, and she averages 15 million views a month on her YouTube channels. In 2017 her book Saffron Barker Vs Real Life reached number one on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. She has also had three homeware ranges with Primark. Website Naibuzz.com has calculated that Saffron is worth an estimated £802,140 – which isn't bad at all for the teenager!

What's her involvement in Strictly Come Dancing?

Saffron is certainly feeling the pressure to follow in fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg's footsteps and bring her best moves to this year's dancefloor. The 19-year-old admitted that she has plenty to live up to after Joe made it all the way to the finals with his partner - and now-girlfriend - Dianne Buswell. Speaking to HELLO! earlier this month, Saffron explained: "I think (Joe) felt the pressure, being the first (YouTuber), and he did so well. I feel I have a lot to live up to! I do hope I follow in his footsteps… It's so nice that his personality just shone so I'm hoping the same will happen to me!" She added: "Of course I would absolutely love to make it to the final, but I think I am just going to take each week as it comes and work really hard throughout the process."

Saffron was the fourth celebrity revealed in this year's star-studded line-up. Speaking on Heart Breakfast in August, she said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

