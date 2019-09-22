Kelvin Fletcher shares rare photo with wife following incredible Strictly performance The Emmerdale actor wowed with his Samba on Saturday's Strictly

Kelvin Fletcher had an incredible night on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing opening show, wowing the judges and audience at home with his impressive Salsa moves. Oti Mabuse's new partner received a standing ovation after his dance, and admitted to Claudia Winkleman afterwards that he was so happy that he could cry. Following the whirlwind evening, Kelvin enjoyed relaxing back at home with his wife Eliza Marsland, and shared a rare photo of the pair together cuddled up on the sofa, which he captioned: "Wow, what a night." The actor scored a total of 32 points and received the highest score of the night.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Eliza

The Emmerdale actor has a lot of people rooting for him to do well on Strictly, including many of his former co-stars. Charley Webb, who plays his ex-wife Debbie Dingle in the soap, was one of the first to congratulate him on his performance on social media. Kelvin also shared a video of himself and Oti following their dance, and wrote: "We did it @otimabuse. 2 weeks of long hours rehearsing, mistake after mistake, laugh after laugh and we left it all out there on the dance floor! Samba Queen!"

MORE: Prince William makes surprise appearance in Balmoral with the Queen

The former Emmerdale star wowed with his Salsa moves

And even though Strictly are thrilled with signing Kelvin, he revealed last week that he wasn't even on the replacement list of celebrities. The actor admitted it was a huge shock to be asked to step in for injured Jamie Laing, and he thought at any moment it would be revealed that he was being pranked by Ant and Dec. Speaking to Mark Wright on his Heart FM show, which will air on Saturday, Kelvin said of being asked to join Strictly: "I wasn’t expecting it at all. I wasn’t on a replacement list, I wasn't on any list so I was completely, completely out of the blue. Even when we started on the Thursday I got rushed down there, met the producers, had a medical, and I kept saying to them 'I feel like Ant and Dec are gonna jump out with a film crew'."

READ: Kevin Clifton speaks out against reports that claim he isn't happy with his dance partner Anneka Rice

Although he's happy to be on the show, Kelvin admitted that he feels guilty about replacing Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his foot during the group dance on Strictly's launch show. He continued: "You know, I was absolutely delighted. I was ecstatic. My family were really, really excited but it’s on the back of someone else’s misfortune. It was a really strange feeling because I almost felt guilty about being excited and being really chuffed to do it because you know some poor guy there was absolutely gutted that we was injured and couldn’t do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.