Celebrity daily edit: Princess Estelle does her bit for the planet - video
In today's Daily Edit we join little Princess Estelle and her mum Princess Victoria of Sweden as they participate in World Cleanup Day. Meanwhile we accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day two of their visit to South Africa... Plus we find out why Jools Oliver lavished such high praise on Lisa Faulkner... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
