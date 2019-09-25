Celebrity daily edit: Prince Louis and Tessy's great post-divorce relationship - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Louis of Luxembourg and his ex-wife Tessy as they make their youngest son's birthday extra-special with a fun family day out. Meanwhile we get to see baby Archie Harrison on his first official engagement in South Africa... Plus we congratulate Jenna Dewan on her pregnancy with new boyfriend Steve Kazee... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
