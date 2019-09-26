Celebrity daily edit: Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia's romantic Italian getaway - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden during a romantic break in Italy. Meanwhile we are excited to hear that there will be another royal wedding next year!... Plus we see the lovely family photo that Jamie Oliver shared to celebrate his mum's birthday... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
