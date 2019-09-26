Ayda Field discovers intimate detail about husband Robbie Williams The Loose Women star could have some fun with this one…

Ayda Field has discovered one of husband Robbie Williams' most intimate details – his Twitter password. The mother-of-three revealed the news on her Instagram Stories. In the snap shared by Ayda, Robbie appears to be travelling on a train as he holds up his laptop, which is open on the singer's Twitter page. Ayda added the caption: "Uh-oh… @robbiewilliams figured out his Twitter password," and: "Create don't hate."

The happy couple were in high spirits on Tuesday when Ayda shared a snap of her and husband Robbie looking sharp on Instagram. Ayda, 40, looked especially fabulous, decked out in very funky colour block mini dress by the designer Hasan Hejazi with some equally cool Jimmy Choo heels. Robbie opted for a grey blazer, matching shorts, pale pink T-shirt and blush shoes, and both of their outfits popped against the vibrant multi-coloured background.

Better watch out, Robbie!

It's good to see that the pair are back on track after the sad loss of their pet jack russel on Monday. Ayda – who shares children Theodora, seven, Charlton, four and Collette, one, with her singer husband Robbie Williams announced the sad news on Instagram. Beneath a snap of their beloved pooch Baby the actress wrote: "We've just lost our beautiful Jack Russell dog, Baby. Gone way too soon, she was a brave adventurer and champion snuggler. @robbiewilliams and I are currently crying our eyes out.

MORE: Ayda Field rocks the coolest colour block mini-dress – and Robbie looks pretty sharp too

Ayda and Robbie looked fab at an event on Tuesday

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field mourn sad family loss

"In the midst of our sadness, the most beautiful sight appeared out our window... a rainbow. As cliché as it might sound, we feel safety seeing it out our window, knowing that that is Baby's rainbow bridge. So in Baby's honour, and any other soul that has left the planet today, a big farewell kiss to the sky. We will always keep you in our hearts Baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.