Celebrity daily edit: Prince Albert hosts Global Ocean gala with glamorous guests - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join Gwen Stefani, Uma Thurman and Lady Gabriella Windsor as they are hosted by Prince Albert of Monaco at the Global Ocean Gala in Monte-Carlo. Meanwhile we see how Prince Harry is following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana... Plus we hear what Janette Manrara believes people should focus on instead of on the 'Strictly curse'... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW