Strictly's AJ Pritchard opens up about sexuality and 'labels' He also addressed reports that he was dating Caroline Flack

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has opened up about his sexuality in an interview with Gay Times, and revealed that he doesn't want to put "labels" on himself. Chatting to the magazine, he explained: "You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself. Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship. Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary."

The dancer, who is currently performing on Strictly with Saffron Barker, continued: "At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can't ever say never, because you don't know what is around the corner. As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing. It's something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people's opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow."

AJ is currently dating Abbie Quinnen

AJ is currently dating Abbie Quinnen, and the pair went public back in July when they enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday at the hotel Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply wrote: "Feeling HAPPY...," while Abbie captioned her photo: "Making memories." They first met after Abbie auditioned for AJ's solo dance tour Get On The Floor Live.

