What is Chris Ramsey's net worth? Take a look at the comedian and Strictly star's fortune The comedian is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing

He's the loveable stand-up comedian that's currently swapped the microphone for dancing shoes as a current contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. As well as embarking on his exciting ballroom journey, Chris Ramsey can be found making audiences laugh with his hilarious TV show The Chris Ramsey Show and his current stand-up routine The Just Happy To Get Out of The House Tour.

Chris made his Strictly Come Dancing debut last week alongside professional partner Karen Hauer performing the cha-cha-cha, wowing his wife Rosie and the audience. But how much is the comedian and TV star worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Chris started his career on the stage as a stand-up comedian

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals disastrous day off from This Morning

What is Chris Ramsey's net worth?

According to Forbes, Chris Ramsey's net worth is currently £5,740,210. This is no doubt due to his successful career as a comedian and cracking the TV world. So how did Chris crack the showbiz world? In 2010, Chris Ramsey took his stand-up routine to the world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which has helped catapult stars such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge to fame, and was an instant hit. The following year, his second solo show was just as, if not more, successful at the Fringe and subsequently won the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara thinks the public 'overreacted' to Katya Jones and Seann Walsh kiss scandal

TV Career

After nailing the stand-up world, Chris went on to take his comedy to television. Chris has acted in TV sitcom Hebburn, appeared on comedy panel shows such as Mock the Week and even appeared on Live at the Apollo, aired on TV in 2014. Chris has also managed to try his hand at presenting. In 2016, he appeared on ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'s popular spin-off show, Extra Camp, alongside fellow TV stars Joe Swash and Vicky Pattison.

Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie host a podcast together

Podcast

Proving that there's nothing he can't do, Chris started a weekly podcast alongside wife Rosie called Sh**ged Married Annoyed, which is hugely popular amongst his followers and features a question from a celebrity each week. Strictly Come Dancing Chris Ramsey was among the first three celebrities to be announced as joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up. And since then we've seen him paired up with pro-dancer Karen Hauer and perform a cha-cha-cha, which wowed the audience, but unfortunately not the judges, as he was scored a 13. Here's hoping for a higher score this weekend, Chris!