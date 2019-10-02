Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary's wonderful relationship with her mother-in-law - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we see what a great relationship Queen Margrethe of Denmark has with her daughter-in-law Princess Mary. Meanwhile we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they undertake a function at the Aga Khan Centre in London... Plus we find out what the romantic theme of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding was... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW