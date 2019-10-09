Kourtney Kardashian divides fans in parenting debate The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, but recently found herself at the subject of a parenting debate after footage of her with her three children was shared on fan account Kardashian Kids. The clip was taken from an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw Khloe Kardashian look on in surprise at the way her niece and nephews were speaking to their mum. In the footage, Kourtney asked Mason to lay the table, and Khloe looked on in surprise as he answered: "But I don't have to do them." Reign then came up to join his mum on the sofa and said: "Mum, give me cough drops." "You don't say give me, you say.." Khloe told her nephew, resulting in him to then ask Kourtney again politely. "Mum can I please have a cough drop," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian found herself in a parenting debate

The footage sparked contrasting opinions from fans of the famous family, with one writing: "I feel as uncomfortable as Khloe watching this," while another wrote: "KoKo is not having it!" However,, others were quick to defend Kourtney, with one writing: "Kourtney don't listen to anybody but yourself on this one, you are doing a great job," while another wrote: "Just kids being kids."

MORE: Friends star Courteney Cox pokes fun of Jennifer Aniston on social media

Kourtney is a doting mum to her three children

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and they have managed to find the perfect balance with co-parenting them. The Poosh founder even joined her ex-boyfriend and Sofia Richie on holiday earlier in the year so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. Most recently, Kourtney travelled around Europe over the summer holidays, and shared many cute photos of her family on social media.

READ: Romeo Beckham sends fans into meltdown with black-and-white photo

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.