Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer's boyfriend, David Webb? She's been linked to David Webb since February 2018...

Nearly two years on from splitting from her ex-husband, Kevin Clifton, Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer is as happy and loved up as ever with her new boyfriend, David Webb. Karen was first photographed on Boxing Day with her opera singer boyfriend in 2018, who spent the festivities with Karen and her mother in New York. The photographs - which show the pair leaving a Manhattan together, ready to fly back to the UK - confirmed their romance, after they were first spotted cuddling in public earlier in the year. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength! Fans will be delighted to learn that Karen has found happiness, and the pair often share snaps of their beautiful romance on Instagram. But who is David? Find out everything you need to know about Karen's beau here...

The pair have been together since 2018

Who is Karen Clifton's boyfriend, David Webb?

David Webb is a 35-year-old tenor opera singer who performs in productions at the National Opera. He used to be part of the classical music group Amore and he trained at the Royal College of Music. He shares updates about his performances and his travels on his Instagram account, which can be found @davidpwebb. David hit headlines in 2013 after losing five stone on the 'caveman diet' for charity.

David and his nephew in an Instagram photo

When did Karen Clifton meet her new boyfriend?

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb were first spotted in February 2018. The pair were spotted hugging as they enjoyed a night out in London. They were spotted leaving It Takes Two together in November during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. After keeping quiet about their relationship for the first few months, the pair now regularly share snaps of each other on their accounts, aww! David join Karen and some of her fellow Strictly castmates on their P&O cruise back in July 2019, and the pair shared several posts from their time off together. She also opened up about their relationship to HELLO! and said that "being in love is a wonderful thing."

David joined her on her Strictly cruise this summer

When did Karen Clifton split from husband Kevin?

Kevin and Karen Clifton continue to be good friends

Karen announced the split from husband Kevin Clifton in March 2018 but they remain good friends and continue to dance together. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! from New York before celebrating her first Christmas without Kevin, Karen said: "Christmas is definitely a time for reflection. After having a really tough year, it's been nice to have pulled through in such a positive way."

