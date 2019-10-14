Strictly's Neil Jones pays sweet birthday tribute to Alex Scott after sparking romance rumours Happy birthday Alex Scott!

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has paid the sweetest tribute to his dance partner Alex Scott, who is celebrating her 35th birthday on Monday. The post comes shortly after the two stars sparked rumours of a romance last week after pictures emerged of Neil going to Alex's home late one night. Taking to his Instagram page to share a snap of the pair, the professional dancer revealed how he was happy to spend the day with her – even though they will be training hard for next week's show. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alexscott2 I’m sorry that you have to spend your birthday in a studio with me but because it's your birthday and we really need to smash this week's dance, I will make you do it over and over again with a big smile on my face," he teased in the caption.

"Jokes aside, I know how much you love @bbcstrictly and learning to dance. You make me smile all the time because of the pure joy on your face and I've never known someone to work as hard as you while still smiling so I really can't wait to spend your birthday in a studio dancing together." The lovely post comes just one day after the pair found themselves at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard. They scored 23 points for their Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac.

Despite being in the bottom, viewers saved Neil and Alex from being axed on this weekend's show. Over the past few weeks, the pair have clearly grown close following Neil's split from fellow pro and ex-wife Katya Jones. On Thursday, pictures emerged of Neil making his way back to his partner Alex's home after a night out following the Specsavers Awards. According to The Sun, the stars headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the International Ballroom Dancing Championships. After their night out, they went back to Alex's home where they both reportedly entered at around 11pm.

