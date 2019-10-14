Celebrity daily edit: Princess Leonor's stylish Spanish day - video
In today's Daily Edit we see how the Spanish royals - including Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor - celebrated their National Day. Meanwhile we find out about Prince William and Kate's most "challenging" tour to date... Plus we hear from Vinnie Jones in his first TV interview since the death of his wife Tanya in July... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
