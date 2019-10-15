Strictly's Neil Jones makes sure Alex Scott celebrates her birthday in style The Strictly contestant turned 35 on Monday

Neil Jones pulled out all the stops for his celebrity dance partner Alex Scott, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday. The former footballer took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her festivities - which included a huge birthday cake and of course, lots of dancing! "Thank you for all your birthday messages. Spent last night celebrating with friends and this morning having a lovely brunch with @michellevisage + @dev before spending the rest of the day in the dance studio with @mr_njonesofficial," she wrote in the caption.

"Living my best life with the biggest smile on my face and I couldn't be more grateful for all the love." Over on her Instagram Stories, Alex shared videos of Neil surprising her with a cake whilst Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual popped party poppers – much to the birthday girl's surprise!

READ: Neil Jones pays sweet birthday tribute to Alex Scott after sparking romance rumours

Meanwhile, Neil revealed how he was happy to spend the day with her – even though they spent most of the day training hard for next week's show. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alexscott2 I'm sorry that you have to spend your birthday in a studio with me but because it's your birthday and we really need to smash this week's dance, I will make you do it over and over again with a big smile on my face," he teased in the caption.

Neil Jones and Alex Scott found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday

"Jokes aside, I know how much you love @bbcstrictly and learning to dance. You make me smile all the time because of the pure joy on your face and I've never known someone to work as hard as you while still smiling so I really can't wait to spend your birthday in a studio dancing together." The birthday celebration comes just one day after the pair found themselves at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard. They scored 23 points for their Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals she's completely heartbroken after Dev Griffin exit

Over the past few weeks, the pair have grown increasingly close following Neil's split from fellow pro and ex-wife Katya Jones. On Thursday, pictures emerged of Neil making his way back to his partner Alex's home after a night out. According to The Sun, the stars headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the International Ballroom Dancing Championships. Following the night out, they went back to Alex's home where they both reportedly entered at around 11pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.