Gordon Ramsay sends fans into meltdown with hilarious video of him dancing with daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay has shared a video of himself and daughter Tilly, 17, dancing along to a TikTok song by HL Wave. The song features lyrics referring to 52-year-old Gordon and the famous chef couldn't help but poke fun at himself. The father-of-five captioned the post, shared to Instagram: "Yes, it's true… I've heard the song… thx @tillyramsay for the dance moves." Needless to say, Gordon's post sent his fans into meltdown. They were thrilled to see the often stern-faced chef let loose with his daughter. One exclaimed: "This is art," while another added: "Omg you're the best!" Many more of the Hell's Kitchen star's fans added things like: "King!", "Iconic!" and "This is hysterical! You two are just adorable."

Gordon shared the hilarious video on Instagram

Gordon recently revealed that daughter Tilly, 17, had grown close to the son of a famous friend – and dad Gordon isn't happy about it! Gordon opened up about the situation during an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, revealing that Tilly has struck up a blossoming romance with Gino D'Acampo's son, Luciano. Asked by his host about rumours Tilly and Luciano have grown close, the 52-year-old chef laughed as he described the situation as a "nightmare". "He's a very handsome young man," Jonathan said as a photo of Gino and Luciano flashed up on screen. "I think maybe Gino isn't the father!"

Gordon and Tilly are very close

"He's a good looking man. Luciano, I believe. And he is dating your daughter?" the chat show host continued. "Matilda," Gordon confirmed, much to the audience's approval. "So Matilda and Luciano – the young Ramsay and the young D'Acampo are an item," Jonathan added. "******* nightmare!" concluded Gordon, with a smile on his face.

Tilly is certainly growing by the day – she's even been looking after baby Oscar in her spare time. Earlier this month the teen shared a sweet video of herself feeding her baby brother as he sits in his highchair, and judging by the look on the little lad's face he's totally in awe of his sister!

